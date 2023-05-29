Simariya Dham Ghat will be made beautiful from Har Ki Pauri, CM Nitish will lay the foundation stone on Ganga Dussehra, see graphics

Simaria Dham Ghat

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone of the development and beautification scheme of the holy Simariya Dham located on the banks of Uttarwahini Ganga, the main center of faith of the people of Bihar, especially the people of Mithila. Water Resources cum Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said that May 30 will be a historic day for Mithila residents, when the rejuvenation of one of the biggest centers of their faith will begin. Sanjay Jha said that what could have been a better day than Ganga Dussehra to start the rejuvenation of the ancient Simaria Ganga Dham located on the banks of Uttarwahini Ganga?

Simaria Dham Ghat

Many modern facilities will be built under the scheme

Under the plan prepared by the Water Resources Department, modern facilities will be constructed for the devotees in Simariya Dham along with the construction of the ladder ghat and the development of the river front and in the entire Kalpwas Mela area. A ladder ghat will be constructed in the river portion of about 550 meters length. Construction of changing room near the bathing ghat, adequate arrangement of security parallel to the bathing ghat, construction of specific place for Ganga Aarti, construction of mandap for religious rituals, shaded canopy, watch tower, seating arrangement for devotees. Apart from these, Muktidham located to the south will also be improved by the six-lane bridge.

Simaria Dham Ghat

Nitish Kumar visited Kalpwas fair in November 2022

The minister said that it was the wish of the Chief Minister that all necessary arrangements should be made for the convenience of the devotees coming to Simariya Dham. The Rs 114.97 crore plan prepared by the Water Resources Department was approved in the state cabinet meeting on March 22. The tender process etc. of the scheme has been completed. A target has been set to complete it in 18 months from the start of work.

Simaria Dham Ghat

Tourism and employment will increase with the development of Simaria Dham

Sanjay Jha said that Simariya Dham is also the entrance of Mithila. A six-lane bridge and highway is being constructed south of the proposed site, which will connect Patna and Khagaria. Two big railway stations Barauni and Mokama are not far from here.

Simaria Dham Ghat

Simaria Dham will be made more beautiful than Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar

Sanjay Jha said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed to make Simaria Dham more beautiful than Har Ki Pauri (Haridwar). With the development and beautification of Simariya Dham, there will be rapid development of religious tourism, devotees will come from far and wide and stay in Dharamshala. The number of devotees coming here from different districts of Mithila and Bihar will definitely increase and they will feel proud to come here. This will create a variety of business and employment opportunities including hotels and transport in the surrounding area.

Simaria Dham Ghat