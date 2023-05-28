Simariya Dham will look like Haridwar in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar will give a big gift to the state

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) By developing the possibilities of tourism in the state, one is developing it as a big industry. Along with Rajgir, now places of religious and historical importance are being developed in other places of the state. In this sequence, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will probably launch the beautification of Simariya Dham this week. The estimated cost of this project of the Water Resources Department is about Rs 114.97 crore. This scheme has been approved by the state cabinet recently.

Under this project, a ladder ghat will be constructed along with river edge protection work in about 550 meters length between Rajendra Setu and the six-lane new bridge under construction. According to sources, such a long staircase ghat and river front will be for Ganga Aarti. A changing room will be constructed at this place along with a bathing ghat. Along with the security arrangement parallel to the bathing ghat, construction of pavilion for religious rituals, park and seating arrangement for devotees, shaded canopy, pedestrian path-way, watch tower, toilet, parking and lighting system, Dharamshala complex and administrative building, pass Renovation and modernization of Muktidham will be done. Especially for the Kalpavas Mela, arrangements will be made for parking of vehicles near the under-construction six-lane bridge.

Bihar: The criminals who came as guests first drank tea, then killed the woman and looted five lakhs

Nitish Kumar has already inspected Simariya Ghat. It is being told that a large number of tourists will come here for the development of Simariya Ghat. With this, huge employment opportunities will develop for the youth of the district. Regarding this, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha has said that the most beautiful river front of the country will be built in Bihar. He had said that Simariya Ghat would be made more beautiful than Har Ki Pauri.