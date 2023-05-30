Simariya Ghat will be more beautiful than Har Ki Pauri, Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of beautification work

Begusarai. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for the construction and beautification work of the Staircase Ghat at the Simariya Dham site located on the banks of river Ganga in Begusarai on Tuesday. On this occasion, he discussed about the beautification and development works of this place. He said that a large number of people have faith in this place and hence a large number of people come here.

After completion of this work people will get convenience

He said that it will be convenient for the people to come when its beautification and development work is done. CM Nitish Kumar said that such a large number of people come here to worship and take bath. This is very important. Accordingly, we were thinking that people would face problems here because a large number of people come here. If seeing it is being developed. On this occasion, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha said that today is a historic day. Simaria is not only Mithila but also a major pilgrimage for the people of neighboring state Jharkhand and neighboring country Nepal. Sanjay Jha said that this is Haridwar for the people of Mithila and we will make it more convenient than that.

Rs 115 crore will be spent on beautification

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of the state’s first river front in Simaria to be built at a cost of Rs 115 crore. Rs 115 crore will be spent by the water resources department of the state for the river front construction work including the construction of stairs at Simariya Ghat. With the construction of river front on the bank of river Simariya Ganga, east of Rajendra Pul, the way for tourists from all over the country to come to Simariya Dham will be opened. A female tourist who came here from Delhi said that people’s faith is attached to this Dham on the banks of river Ganges. He has already congratulated the Bihar government for this development work.