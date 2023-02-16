Singer Zarubina assessed the chances of Pugacheva’s return to Russia

HomeNewsSinger Zarubina assessed the...

February 16, 2023, 22:25 – BLiTZ – News For almost a year, pop singer Alla Pugacheva has been living outside the Russian Federation. Fans of the artist divided into two camps: some are of the opinion that the star will soon return to the Russian capital. Others believe that the Primadonna will stay abroad until the end of her days. Her colleague Olga Zarubina expressed the opinion that the return of the singer to Moscow is unlikely.

This information follows from the publication of the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

“To be honest, I don’t care if she left or arrived. We have never been friends. In my opinion, they never even talked closely, ”said the performer of the hit“ Music plays on the ship.

Showman’s wife Maxim Galkin * sometimes publishes new photos on social networks, making it clear that she is not worried about her own departure. However, Zarubina is sure that Pugacheva is disingenuous.

“For a person who has felt fame for so many years, of course, it’s not easy to be in a country where you are practically unnoticed,” the singer emphasized.

However, the Primadonna chose this path on her own, and now she needs to go through it.

Once Zarubina also left her country – the Soviet Union. She lived in the United States for seventeen years.

However, based on her statements, their departures should not be compared.

“I left without a penny of money for my soul: in fact, nowhere. I had no connections in America, no work, at least for the first time. The current artists are leaving the country with the huge money that they have earned here. And, of course, they will have enough money to exist there, ”the actress explained.

Earlier, Sergei Sosedov called on Barbara Brylska to kneel before the Russians. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

*Recognized as a foreign agent by decision of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

