Sinologist explained the benefits of China to advocate for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis

The visit of Wang Yi, head of the Chancellery of the Commission of the CPC Central Committee for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, to Moscow is formally considered a preparatory stage for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s spring visit to Russia. An informal reason is the statements of a Chinese diplomat on the Ukrainian topic, Izvestia learned.

Media in the PRC and the US claimed that Wang Yi had come to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. In Munich, the diplomat presented a kind of peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict.

“China is actively criticized for supporting Russia, and in practice it does not distance itself from Russia: trade is growing, military exercises are taking place, relations between the two countries are strengthening and deepening. But in order for the Europeans not to scold them so much and to drive a wedge between the Europeans and the Americans, it is beneficial for the Chinese to emphasize that they are for peace. Moreover, the PRC is well aware that neither Russia nor Ukraine is set to end the conflict as soon as possible, and now is not the time for a serious conversation, ”said Alexander Gabuev, a sinologist, in an interview with Izvestia.

Beijing’s emphasized emphasis on dialogue in the Ukrainian conflict, according to the expert, partly allows “legitimizing” the trips of European leaders to China.

