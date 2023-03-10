Sinologist Kovacic believes that China will more actively declare its interests in the international arena

March 10 - BLiTZ. According to Lenta.ru, the sinologist Leonid Kovacich called possible changes in the foreign policy of Chinese President Xi Jinping after his re-election for a third term. According to the expert, China will increasingly declare its interests in the international arena.

Note that on March 10, it became known that the deputies of the National People’s Congress re-elected Xi Jinping to the post of President of the PRC. This is the first time in history that the same person has been elected for the third time as President of the People’s Republic of China.

At the same time, despite the predicted increase in the intensity of China’s actions on the world stage, Xi Jinping’s policy towards Russia, as Leonid Kovacic believes, will not undergo significant changes. Also, the expert does not consider the creation of a military alliance between Russia and China likely.