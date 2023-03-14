SIPRI: Russia will increase the capacity of the military-industrial complex through cooperation with other countries

March 14 - BLiTZ. According to the international organization for the problems <a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://sipri.org/media/press-release/2023/surge-arms-imports-europe-while-us-dominance-global-arms-trade-increases" target="_blank">SIPRI</a> Russia ranked second in the world in armaments, but it has every chance to overtake the United States and top the world list. The publication "Vzglyad" reported the details.

Despite the fact that the market in Russia has a downward trend, the country is now overtaking France, which took third place. The United States of America is building up its weapons and has been leading the world for a long time. But thanks to cooperation, Russia can “snatch” the championship in the international military-industrial complex.

SIPRI employee Vezeman said that France did not have time to close all contracts in 2022, so in 2023 Paris could overtake Russia in arms supplies. But, according to expert Kashin, cooperation can reduce the costs of actors. Also, teamwork will allow you to find the most correct solutions.

