Sisodia got bail for 7 hours after three months, still could not meet his ailing wife

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who reached his residence on Saturday, could not meet his ailing wife as she was admitted to LNJP hospital before Sisodia’s arrival. Significantly, yesterday the Delhi High Court had allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 5 pm today. However, the court said that Sisodia will remain in police custody during the meeting.

Sisodia will remain at home, after that he will go to jail

Let me tell you, the court has only allowed Manish Sisodia to go home, that’s why he could not meet his admitted in the hospital. Sisodia will stay at his house under the protection of Delhi Police and after that he will go back to jail. Sisodia had earlier taken interim bail citing his wife’s illness. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma’s bench, while granting bail to the AAP leader, said that he (Manish Sisodia) will not talk to media, use mobile phone or use internet.

Court seeks medical report of Sisodia’s wife

The court further directed that the medical report be verified and the medical report of Sisodia’s wife be submitted positively by tomorrow evening. The court further said in the order that Sisodia should not interact with anyone except family members during this period Won’t meet.”

Sisodia is lodged in Tihar Jail on March 9.

Sisodia’s legal team also filed an interim bail application in the Delhi High Court citing his wife’s illness. The interim bail is seeking the court’s direction to grant bail for six weeks. On March 9, the ED arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Liquor Policy case after hours of questioning in Tihar Jail. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in an ongoing probe into a case related to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

