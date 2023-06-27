Sister Ayesha Noori reached the Supreme Court to investigate the Atiq-Ashraf murder case, made these serious allegations against the UP government

Prayagraj: In the case of mafia Atiq Ahmed and Khalid Azim alias Ashraf who were killed in police custody in Prayagraj, their sister Ayesha Noori has approached the Supreme Court. Ayesha Noori has filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying that the UP government has a hand in the murder of her two brothers. It was state sponsored murder.

Ayesha Noori has moved the Supreme Court demanding a comprehensive inquiry headed by a retired judge or an independent agency in the matter. Atiq Ahmed gang was on the target of UP Police and STF since the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24 in Prayagraj. Prayagraj police was interrogating by bringing Atiq from Sabarmati Jail and Ashraf from Bareilly Jail. Meanwhile, on the night of April 15, three assailants killed the Mafia Brothers in the Colvin Hospital premises.

They were identified as shooters Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya. He had reached the Colvin Hospital premises by becoming a journalist. Ayesha Noori has raised questions on this massacre in the Supreme Court. He has appealed to the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the encounter of both the brothers as well as nephew Asad Ahmed.

Ayesha Noori has filed a petition in the Supreme Court through her advocates Somesh Chandra Jha and Amartya Ashish Sharan. In this petition, Ayesha has described the custodial killing of both the brothers as extra judicial killing. It has been said in the petition that the plan for this entire incident was prepared through high level government agents.

According to Ayesha Noori, a plan was made to kill her family members. It got full support from the police officers and the UP government. It is alleged that they have been given a free hand to kill, humiliate, arrest and harass his family members in retaliation.

The Supreme Court has already taken the Atiq and Ashraf murder case into cognizance while hearing a PIL. The court asked the state government to file a status report first. Along with this, questions were raised on Atiq and Ashraf being brought in front of the media while being taken to the hospital. The court had recently issued this order on a public interest litigation seeking an independent probe into the deaths of 183 police encounters in UP in the last five years, including those of Atiq and Ashraf.

