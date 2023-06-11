sit and police teams engaged in the investigation of jeeva murder case know the latest updates rjl

Sanjeev Jeeva Murder Case: Mukhtar’s shooter Sanjeev Maheshwari alias was shot dead in the Lucknow Civil Court on June 7. The SIT and the police teams involved in the investigation of the case could not find out the reason behind Jeeva’s murder even on the fourth day of the incident. Considering the Jeeva murder case as a challenge to law and order, the government has constituted a SIT to investigate it. At the same time, Inspector Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Wazirganj police station, was made the investigator for the investigation of the murder case. Three other inspectors have also been appointed as investigators to investigate other aspects of the murder case. Despite this, the police have not yet been able to ascertain why an unemployed youth of Jaunpur fell victim to the infamous shooter. At present, the whole investigation of the police rests on the statement of the accused. Senior police officers have been included in the SIT. According to sources, the SIT recorded the statements of 11 people related to the case on Saturday as well. The SIT has interrogated more than 150 people in the last four days and recorded their statements. After the sighting of the accused and another person in the CCTV footage of Kaiserbagh bus stand, the technical team of the police has intensified the exercise of his identification.

Sanjeev Jeeva Murder Case