Sitamarhi: Not getting relief from the heat, order to stay in alert mode for protection from sun and fire

Sitamarhi: DM Manesh Kumar Meena has instructed all the departments to be on alert mode in case of heat wave on Monday. He has directed that Sadar Hospital and all Primary Health Centers, all Community Health Centers, Municipal Corporations and all municipal bodies will remain in full alert mode regarding rising temperature. It was told that with the arrival of monsoon in the next two-three days, there is a possibility of change in temperature, which will bring relief to the people. However, till the temperature does not come down, people will have to continue every possible effort of rescue.

Appeal to avoid hot winds, heat stroke

The DM has said that in the summer season, our body is adversely affected by hot winds and heat stroke, which sometimes prove to be fatal. To avoid this, wear loose and cotton clothes of light color as much as possible, cover your head with a pot or cap, eat light food, eat seasonal fruits with high water content and if necessary, keep drinking water with you. He told about the incidents of fire that the incidents of fire are still happening.

Keep extra water system with drinking water

In view of the frequent incidents of fire in the district, the DM gave suggestions for rescue. He said that if the kitchen is thatched, then make sure to apply mud plaster on its wall and keep the roof of the kitchen high. Keep extra water arrangements with sufficient quantity of drinking water at the places of mass feast. Make lunch before 9 am and dinner after 6 pm. Do not keep lamps, lanterns and candles in such places from where there is a possibility of fire by falling. He appealed to the people to immediately contact the toll free number 101 or the fire brigade number 06226-250001 in case of fire.

