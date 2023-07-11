Sitharaman releases short film ‘GST Council – 50 steps towards a journey’

New Delhi, July 11 (Hindustan Times). The 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has begun under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman released a short film titled ‘GST Council – A Journey Towards 50 Steps’ at the beginning of the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Finance Minister’s Office tweeted on Tuesday that in the 49 meetings held so far, the GST Council has taken about 1500 decisions with the spirit of cooperative federalism. The 50th meeting of the GST Council is a milestone, indicating the success of cooperative federalism and the establishment of a fair and simple tax regime.

Nirmala Sitharaman also released a special cover and customized MyStamp on the occasion of the 50th meeting of the GST Council. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Chief Postmaster General of Delhi Circle were also present in the GST Council meeting chaired by the Finance Minister.