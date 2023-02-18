February 18, 2023, 20:26 – BLiTZ – News

Operating under the call sign “Magyar” and taking command of one of the units of the Ukrainian army, the militant shared information that the state of affairs in the Artyomovsky direction is the most difficult, and the Kiev regime is constantly facing losses.

“We are in the east, in the hottest point of the front – in the city of Bakhmut. I appeal to all participants of the Munich Security Conference. Every minute … increases the losses of the troops. The situation at the front is extremely complicated, ”the UNIAN online edition quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are conducting an offensive from each side, having a quantitative advantage. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have a variety of different armored vehicles, working harmoniously with infantry formations.

Recall that the head of the Defense Ministry of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, pointed to the fact that after the approval of sending tanks to the Ukrainian side, a number of states realized that they did not have combat vehicles in a condition suitable for dispatch.

From the point of view presented by him as part of his communication with Spiegel magazine, it follows that the powers that make up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization were forced to accept the fact that their own Armed Forces were bled dry. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.