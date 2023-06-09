Situation in Manipur peaceful and under control, no incident of violence in last 48 hours

Imphal : The situation in violence-hit Manipur is currently peaceful and under control. Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor to the Chief Minister N Biren Singh government, said on Thursday that the situation in Manipur is peaceful and under control. He said that no incident of violence has taken place in the state during the last 48 hours. Along with this, he also said that the Union Home Ministry has approved a package of Rs 101.75 crore for the displaced people in Manipur on the instructions of Union Minister Amit Shah.

Relaxation in curfew from 8 to 12 hours

Kuldeep Singh, security advisor to the Manipur government, told the media that curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in the five valley districts of the state and 10 more hours in the neighboring hill districts. He said that curfew has not been imposed in the remaining six hill districts. Along with this, he also said that the supply of essential commodities has been ensured from National Highway-37. He said that about 294 empty vehicles have been sent from Imphal to Jiribam on Thursday. In addition, 220 vehicles loaded with essential commodities have been dispatched from Noni. He said that 198 tankers and trucks have also been dispatched from Jiribam.

Senior officers have set up camps in sensitive areas

Kuldeep Singh further said that senior officials of the state government visited sensitive areas affected by the violence. At the same time, many senior officers have also set up camps in sensitive areas in view of any untoward incident. He said that strict security arrangements have been made in all sensitive areas. Besides this, joint teams of state and central forces have intensified search operations in several parts of the state.

Minister and MLA of Manipur are also visiting

He said that the Ministers and MLAs of Manipur Government are visiting different areas of the State and meeting the public at large and the CSOs are appealing to restore peace and normalcy. They are conducting meetings with security forces, CSOs and village heads of various villages. In these meetings, they are appealing for peace and normalcy. Apart from this, patrolling is also being done in the area.