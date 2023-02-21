February 21, 2023, 03:15 – BLiTZ – News

Edition “Military Affairs” talked with military specialist Konstantin Sivkov, who analyzed the prospects for the fight of Russian air defense systems against GLSDB glide bombs, as well as long-range ATACMS missiles in the special operation zone in Ukraine.

Based on his statements, Ukrainian troops will be able to strike at the Crimean peninsula with the above types of projectiles. But the GLSDB is only a modified aerial bomb that is not capable of developing high speed, therefore it is easy to detect and shoot down with the help of anti-aircraft missile systems of the RF Armed Forces, Sivkov drew attention, noting that Alder multiple launch rocket systems or operational-tactical missile systems “Tochka-U” pose a much greater danger to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

One should not be afraid of ATACMS missiles, which do not have the ability to use active maneuvering, like the Russian Iskanders. It will only be enough to adjust the Buk-M3 or the S-400 air defense system against this ammunition, the expert summed up.

Recall that by the onset of the summer period, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will attempt to reach the Crimean peninsula, as well as encircle Donetsk. This information was shared by the Ukrainian political technologist Oleksandr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov expressed the opinion that by the summer it would be possible to "go out to the Crimea and encircle Donetsk", then the Kiev regime, under the auspices of NATO, would give itself the opportunity to "put forward its conditions to the Kremlin."