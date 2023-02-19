February 19, 2023, 13:57 – BLiTZ – News

Despite fierce resistance, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) are depleted. The fall of the city is a matter of the near future. Military specialist Konstantin Sivkov told the BLiTZ what is happening in Artemivsk and in what other direction the flight of Ukrainian soldiers is expected.

“There are signs that individual units are fleeing. On the other hand, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have problems with supply, because they cut off communication. That’s really all I can say. So far, there is no talk of withdrawing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Bakhmut, ”the military specialist noted.

This is due to the tough position of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who demands that Artemivsk be defended literally to the last soldier. To all the arguments in favor of the withdrawal of troops and the preservation of the numerical strength, he refuses. After all, the fall of Bakhmut will become an image defeat for the Kyiv regime.

However, the activity of the Russian forces still forces the Ukrainians to gradually retreat in other directions. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer huge losses.

“Ukrainians are defeated in the northern direction. Ours are also successfully advancing there, ”added Konstantin Sivkov.

A month earlier, Western analysts had already predicted the fate of Artemovsk-Bakhmut. They are convinced that the city will have to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to reduce human losses. And they even hypocritically stated that Artyomovsk has no serious strategic importance, but its loss would be a blow to the image of President Zelensky.

Military observer Baranets explained why the Kiev regime clings to Bakhmut, not sparing its soldiers.