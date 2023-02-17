February 17, 2023, 17:08 – BLiTZ – News

Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences Konstantin Sivkov spoke about how to make Ukraine safe for Russia.

He noted the importance of “completing the defeat” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with the “surrender of the Nazi regime.” It is also necessary to create an international tribunal to fight Nazism in this republic, the expert specified.

“This is the maximum program, and it is difficult to say what the real program will be, since the conflict can only be resolved at the level of contacts between Russia and the United States,” he explained on ORT.

For Washington, a retreat in the form of the defeat of Kyiv would be a disaster, the speaker expressed confidence. The problem, he says, is that there is a “great national divide” in the US.

“In 1929 it led to the Great Depression, now it has led to a Trumpism-Bidenism conflict. De facto, this is a conflict between national and global transnational capital,” the media interlocutor explained.

He suggested that globalist capitals would collapse if the Russian army crushed the Ukrainian one. Thanks to this, the global idea of ​​a “mondial” state will come to an end, the doctor of military sciences emphasized.

Russia is an obstacle to the creation of such a state, he pointed out. “If they manage to take Russia, then, relying on a single nuclear potential, the West could dictate terms to China,” the expert warned. The Russian Federation “survived” and also saved Beijing, he concluded.

Earlier, military expert Vladislav Shurygin spoke about Poland’s plans for Russia and Ukraine. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.