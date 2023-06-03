Siwan: Dead body of missing youth found from closed house, police did not take cognizance by telling love affair

Seam: Police have recovered the dead body of a missing youth in a house which was closed for eight years in Turha Toli locality of Nagar police station area. As soon as the information of the incident was received, there was a stir in the whole locality. In no time, there was a gathering of local people around the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the relatives of the missing youth reached the spot and recognized the dead body. There was a tussle between the police and the relatives to see the dead body. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kumar Ram, 20-year-old son of Dhanu Ram of Basantpur police station area, who lived with his maternal grandparents in the vegetable market Kishun Katra of Nagar police station area. After the incident, the family members allege that a few days ago people from a locality of the city had threatened to kill them, and the dead body was thrown in a closed house to destroy the evidence by the same people. If the police investigate actively, it will be revealed.

Troubled by the foul smell, the neighbors complained to the police

On Saturday afternoon foul smell was emanating from the closed house of Tripurani Sharan located in Turha Toli locality. Which the people of the neighborhood started making noise. As soon as the information was received, the local ward councilor informed the city police station. On information, the police of the city police station reached the spot after controlling the crowd. The police got the dead body identified by breaking the lock of the closed house. After identifying the dead body, the police took it into their custody and got the post-mortem done at Sadar Hospital. After which the dead body was handed over to the relatives. The family alleges that the dead body was thrown here to destroy the evidence by killing under the conspiracy. Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the family members were in a bad condition by crying. There was mourning in the whole locality.

Siwan: Drunk youth attacked half a dozen people with a rod, courier boy going on bike died

The youth was missing since April 1

In relation to the incident, the family of the deceased said that on April 1, around 10 am, he had gone to the market with Rs 20 from his mother Tulsi Devi. When he did not return home till night, everyone started searching. All the relatives and friends were also interrogated, but he was not traced from anywhere. His mobile was also switched off. On April 4, relatives reached the city police station to inform about his disappearance. Where the family members were chased away by the police station chief saying that he is young, must have eloped with some girl. Caught in the love trap. You guys also run away from here, I don’t have that much time. You all search from your own level. However, during this time the relatives returned home with the application again. The next day the relatives again reached the city police station, again the family members were chased away from the police station by the city police station chief.

Police inaction is not the first case

This is not the first case of Nagar police station where the victims did not get justice in time. Resentment was seen among the local people after the incident. The local people told that if the police had been active, this incident could have been easily stopped, but the police kept sitting with folded hands. As a result of which the family members had to suffer.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2oPaWOqjks)