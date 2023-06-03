Siwan: Drunk youth attacked half a dozen people with a rod, courier boy going on bike died

In Semra village of Mairwa police station area of ​​Siwan, at around 12 o’clock on Saturday, a drunk youth attacked half a dozen people with a rod. In which a courier boy died on the spot. After this incident, a crowd of villagers gathered. After a lot of struggle, the villagers tied the killer in a rope and informed the police. The police reached the information and arrested Satendra Ram, the 40-year-old son of the murderer Charan Ram. The deceased is Dinkar Prasad Choubey, the 35-year-old son of Sancharan Choubey of Gadwar village under Darauli police station area. After getting the information of the death, there was uproar among the family members. On reaching the spot, the police refused to take the dead body for postmortem.

courier boy was going for delivery

After several hours of talks between the family and the police, the matter did not materialize and the Mairwa-Siwan main road was blocked and created ruckus. The angry villagers are demanding Rs 20 lakh for the relatives of the deceased and a government job, demanding the DM to be called. Traffic has been disrupted after the road jam. Furious villagers are not allowing anyone to cross the road. Here the team of Dial 112 and the police are busy in convincing the angry people. Regarding the incident, it is told that the courier boy was going for delivery in Semra village. Meanwhile, a drunk youth was hit on the head with an iron rod. Due to which he died on the spot due to being hit on the head. On the information of the death, hundreds of villagers along with their relatives reached the spot and started demanding Rs 20 lakh from the administration and a government job. When the relatives did not get any assurance on the demand for three hours, they started creating ruckus by jamming the Mairwa Dham of Mairwa-Siwan main road. Although the police have taken the killer into custody.

Wife’s bad condition by crying

The incident of death of a courier boy who was hit by an iron rod in Semra village of Mairwa has shaken everyone’s heart. Everyone is forced to think about the incident of murder in broad daylight. Dinkar Prasad Choubey died on the spot after being attacked with an iron rod on a moving bike. On getting the information about the incident, the wife of the deceased started crying loudly. Due to which everyone’s eyes became moist. The deceased left behind two sons.

