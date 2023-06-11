Six bridges will be built on river Ganga in Bihar in next three years, Rs 13 thousand crore will be spent: Sushil Modi

Traders conference was organized by the BJP on Sunday at Gandhi Auditorium near Kachari Chowk in Motihari town of East Champaran district under the nine year unmatched program of the central government. In this program, former Deputy Chief Minister cum Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that in the next three years, six bridges will be constructed on the Ganga river in Bihar, on which about 13 thousand crore rupees will be spent. Tender has also been done for the construction of two bridges.

Country’s democracy is not in danger: Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi said that it is a matter of pride for the businessmen that today a person from his society is working to increase the prestige of the country in foreign countries. In nine years, the Modi government has done other big works including Saksham, Surakshit, Vikas, Good Governance, Utkarsh Digital. Despite some politically ambitious people are not seeing the development of the country, rather democracy itself is in danger. Perhaps they do not know that the democracy of the country is not in danger, but the dynastism which runs the government of the country and the state is in danger.

Modi government has always taken care of businessmen

On the other hand, former Union Agriculture Minister and MP Radha Mohan Singh said that PM Narendra Modi always takes care of the interest of the businessmen of the country. The Modi government abolished the law which became a hindrance for the businessmen. Before the program, Sushil Modi was honored by giving a piece of clothing and a momento. The program was addressed by District President Prakash Asthana, former Minister cum Pramod Kumar, Legislative Councilor Hari Sahni, Legislative Shyambabu Yadav, former MLA Sachindra Prasad Singh, besides Rajendra Gupta, Dr. Lalbabu Prasad, Kundan Paswan etc.

were present at the event

A large number of businessmen were present on the occasion including Meena Mishra, Mohibul Haque, Mo Kalam, Krishna Rajgarhia, Dheeraj Sarraf, Martanya Narayan Singh, Shivpujan Gupta, Rahul Agarwal, Jayprakash Gupta, Ashish Kumar, Kumar Vijay alias Tinku, Sanjay Jaiswal.

