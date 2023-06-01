Six cylinder blast together in Sitamarhi, hotel operator’s daughter and servant burnt alive

Sitamarhi. A shocking incident has happened in Bathnaha of the district. In a hotel near Bariarpur Fourlane Chowk located on NH 22, about seven shops caught fire due to blast in six cylinders one after the other. Burnt shops include general stores, hotels, sweet shops, motorcycle workshops, paan shops etc. There is information that a six-year-old girl and a deaf-mute youth were burnt alive in the arson. On the information of the incident, Police Station President Ashok Kumar reached on Thursday morning along with Dalbal and took the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Everything was burnt before the fire engine arrived

In relation to the incident, it is said that a fire broke out in the hotel near Bariarpur Fourlane Chowk located on NH 22 of the police station area late on Wednesday night. There was a blast in six gas cylinders kept in the hotel, due to which the fire flared up. On receiving the information of arson, people informed the fire brigade. On getting the information, the fire brigade team reached and somehow controlled the fire. By then seven shops had been burnt to ashes in this arson. In this fire, a deaf and mute youth sleeping in the shop and a six-year-old girl got burnt.

Hotel operator’s daughter and servant died

The deceased has been identified as Bharti Kumari, the six-year-old daughter of Baiju Prasad, a resident of Meenapur Balha village, Pipradhi police station area of ​​the hotel operator Shivhar district, and Kundan Kumar, a deaf-mute youth working in the hotel of the hotel operator Sanjay Kumar. Confirming the incident, the police station chief said that the property worth lakhs of rupees kept in the shop got destroyed in this arson. Two children have died. The application of the victim is being awaited, further action will be initiated as soon as the application is received.