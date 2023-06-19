six killed several injured in weekend shooting incidents in the us read complete report sbh

American Shooting: At least 6 people were killed and a large number of people were injured in the shooting incidents in the US during the weekend. Analysts say that there has been an increase in incidents of violence in America since the Corona virus epidemic. The latest incidents of violence and shootings took place in Chicago, Washington, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore. There is no doubt that there has been an increase in violence, said Daniel Nagin, professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon University. The person died.