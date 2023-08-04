Six Mississippi officers plead guilty to torturing 2 Black men

Six former white law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights crimes for the brutal assault of two Black men earlier this year. The officers assaulted the handcuffed men for over two hours during a raid on a Braxton, Mississippi, home in January without a warrant. They subjected the victims to sexual and physical abuse, including mock executions and shooting one of the men in the face, resulting in critical injuries.

Rather than providing medical aid, the officers gathered outside the home to create a false cover story and destroyed evidence, including surveillance video and planting a gun. The officers faced 16 felonies, including civil rights conspiracy, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and conspiracy to obstruct justice, among others. They will also plead guilty to state charges on August 14.

During the assault, the Black men endured repeated Taser shocks, racial slurs, forced nudity, and sexual abuse with a pistol and a dildo. The officers also attempted to burn the victims’ clothes and planted methamphetamine in the house to cover up their crimes.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland condemned the officers’ actions, stating they “tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims, egregiously violating the civil rights of citizens they were supposed to protect.” The five former deputies for Rankin County involved are Hunter Elward, Christian Dedmon, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton, and Daniel Opdyke. Joshua Hartfield, a former police officer in Richland, Mississippi, also pleaded guilty.

The officers have been fired or resigned in recent weeks, and the investigation by the Justice Department began in February. The victims, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, have filed a $400 million federal civil rights lawsuit against Rankin County in response to the case.