Six people died due to cold in Bihar, know how to save

In Bihar, two people died in East Champaran, two in Jamui, one each in Munger and Sheikhpura due to cold wave. At the same time, a person got scorched due to falling on the chimney of the closed biscuit factory in Darmbhga. In East Champaran’s Madhuban and Banjaria, two people died on Wednesday morning when they went out to defecate. 12-year-old Omprakash in Chainpur village of Madhuban police station and Arun Kumar Paswan in Semra Bhola Tola village of Semra Panchayat of Banjariya lost their lives.

There, it rained in Jale block of Darbhanga district. During this, a shard fell on the chimney of the closed biscuit factory, due to which Ramdev Ram sitting there got scorched. Here, Ashok Pandey alias Gholat Pandey, resident of Ratanpur village under Gidhaur police station area of ​​Jamui and Bhukhan Manjhi alias Suman, son of Bhuttu Manjhi, resident of Lakhanpur village under Sadar police station area, lost their lives. Wife Geeta Devi died due to a thunderstorm in Gopalichak village of Dharhara block of Mungar. On the other hand, 55-year-old wife Dharamshila Devi lost her life due to lightning in Rampur village of Viman Panchayat of Ariary block of Sheikhpura district.

How to protect from lightning

If you are in an open place and it rains, then immediately go to the shelter of a concrete house.

Stay away from windows, doors, verandahs and roofs

never go around iron pillar bridge

Do not take shelter in areas with tall buildings, as there is a high risk of lightning

If you are in your car etc. then stay in it, but stay away from the bike, because in that the feet stay on the ground.

Turn off the TV, fridge, mobile etc. devices running in the house.

Do not talk on mobile in the open during rain

Keep distance from ponds, reservoirs and swimming pools

Instead of standing in a group, stand far apart.

Bihar Weather: The wait is over, monsoon reached Patna, rain gave relief to people from the heat t)death in bihar