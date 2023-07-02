Six roads of Patna have not been rejuvenated even after two years, waiting for 50 crores from the road construction department

Six roads received from Patna Municipal Corporation are same even after two years. The work of widening the roads has not been done. The road construction department has to make it. With the widening of these roads, convenience will increase in the surrounding localities including Bhootnath, Kumhrar, Kankarbagh, Bazar Samiti, Rampur, Kadamkuan, Bari Path, Langar Toli. With two roads coming out towards the new bypass, the traffic system in the city will be smooth. About 50 crores will be spent on its construction. Amount is awaited from the department.

The source said that for the construction of roads, an action plan was prepared by the New Capital Road Division and sent to the road construction department. The road construction department has to give the final seal regarding the construction of roads. About 50 crores will be spent on its construction. The width of all the roads is 20 feet.

The source said that a list has been sent to the Road Construction Department regarding the construction of roads so that the construction work will be possible if the department includes these roads in the action plan. The list of roads includes Bhootnath Road via Amarnath Temple via New Bypass, Kumhrar via Dabur Gali to Kankarbagh, Kankarbagh Road No. 2 to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bazar Samiti Gate via Rampur to Saidpur, Paper Mill Gali road next to Gyanganga in Kadamkuan. From in front of Buddhamurti, Bari Path, Langar Toli Chauraha, Bhaya Sabzi Bagh Road.

The road was transferred to the Road Construction Department two years ago from the Patna Municipal Corporation. The Road Construction Department has taken a policy decision to construct roads wider than 20 feet in the city. Under this eight roads were handed over. In this, the Road Construction Department decided to get two roads constructed by including them in the action plan in the financial year 2022-23. The construction work of both the roads is going on. In this, apart from the road connecting Transport Nagar via Kumhrar to the bypass, work is being done on the road going towards RMS Colony via Sai Netralaya in Kankarbagh.