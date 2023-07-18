Skill India Passport: Easy to get job abroad, Skill India passport soon for these students

Skill India Passport: Skilled youth of India will soon get Skill India Passport which will have passport as well as certificate of skill training of students. This is the first time that skilled Indians going abroad for employment will get Skill India Passport. Significantly, with new-age technologies like blockchain, big data and Internet of Things (IoT) in the digital economy, many possibilities of employment have also emerged. Today there is a huge demand for data experts in the country and abroad. However, many experts across the country consider these technology courses to be limited to a few metro cities.

Difficult to combine technology and education

Dr. Manisha Joshi, Dean, IILM University, says, “Even today, it is difficult to combine technology and education, especially for the large population of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as reported by IANS news agency. There are many reasons for this such as limited resources, lack of flexibility and financial constraints. However, the educated population in metros is promoting skill development in their children. Here students are taking advantage of integration of technology in education like Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 3D classes.

30 Skill India International Centers to open across the country

Although the government says, skill development centers have also been started in small towns to provide training to students from far-flung areas. The central government is also going to open 30 Skill India International Centers across the country. Skill India passport facility will be issued by these centres. These centers will provide training and coordination as per the requirement while giving the youth the benefit of employment opportunities abroad. Twenty four National Skill Training Institutes and six Skill Development Institutes have been identified for setting up.

Business-to-business agreements with different countries

The Ministry of Skill Development has also entered into business-to-business agreements for training, assessment and recruitment with countries like Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco and Sweden. According to experts, the demand for skilled workforce related to hospitality and care has also increased continuously in many countries across the world. Lakhs of students were provided training in these fields at the centers of Government of India during the Corona period and even after that.

Mari Laboratories Center of Technology and Innovation

On hospitality training, Kunal Vasudev, COO, Indian School of Hospitality, says, “We have designed the courses in collaboration with experts to match the global demand, to not only stay ahead in the present era but also keep an eye on the future. Our laboratories are hubs of technology and innovation, where students will witness, learn and benefit from the potential of new age technology. According to Vasudev, it is necessary to understand the changes taking place in this industry and prepare students accordingly so that Indian students can take command of this industry in future as well.

The government has set up several skill centers for the training of students.

The government has also established many skill centers for the training of students, these centers act as nodal skill centers. Their objective is to provide opportunities for skill development and vocational training to students of classes 6-8. Students are taken to various industry centers to make them aware of the demands of the industries and the changes taking place in them. According to Dr. Devinder Narang, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, “There have been rapid changes in the technology of many industries. In such a situation, it is even more important to provide proper skills to the youth. The central and state governments and educational institutions are laying emphasis on apprenticeship and vocational training programs to equip the youth with real-world work skills. Along with this, the needs of the industries should also be met.

Who can take advantage of Skill India training?

Skill India training can be availed by all Indian citizens, irrespective of their age, caste, religion or gender. The objective of this training is to provide employment opportunities to the people and make them self-reliant. There are a variety of courses available under Skill India Training, any one of which can suit your interest and ability. You can take Skill India training in any training center online or offline.

Following are the benefits of Skill India training:

employment opportunities

self reliance

better standard of living

social respect

contribution to economic development

What needs to be done to take advantage of Skill India training?

To avail the benefits of Skill India training, you must first register on the Skill India portal. After registration, you can choose any course as per your interest. After selecting the course, you have to select a training centre. After contacting the training center, you can start your training.

What after completing Skill India training?

After completing the Skill India training, you will receive a certificate. This certificate will help you in getting the job. You can also start your own business. Skill India Training is an opportunity which can help you to change your life.

