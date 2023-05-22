Skincare Tips: Honey is very beneficial for dry skin, these 5 ways will improve it

Skincare Tips: Everyone’s dream is to have a glowing and spotless skin. There are many products available in the market that promise better and healthier skin. However, homemade packs always win over products in the market. Homemade packs are perfect to nourish and rejuvenate your skin. Honey is a key ingredient in major homemade masks and packs and offers magical benefits.

Ways to use honey for dry skin

1. Honey, Linseed and Curd Face Mask

If you do not like to consume raw honey or flax seeds, then you can use them on your face even without eating them. To make this face pack, mix flax seeds, honey and curd in a bowl and apply evenly on your face. Let it dry for about 10-15 minutes and wash your face with lukewarm water.

Panacea treatment to get rid of cracked heels, feet will become very soft

2. Aloe Vera and Honey Face Mask

In a small bowl, combine aloe vera and honey and mix until smooth. Apply this face mask evenly on your face using a face brush or fingers. Leave the pack on your face for about 10 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

3. Honey, Cucumber and Coconut Oil Face Mask

To make this face mask, take a medium sized cucumber and grate it. Mix grated cucumber pulp with honey and coconut oil in a bowl. Mix well and apply the mask evenly on your face and neck. Wash off with lukewarm water and see the difference.

4. Honey, Argan Oil and Rose Water Face Serum

Mix well by adding one tablespoon of honey, aloe vera gel, rose water and a few drops of argan oil in a bowl. Pour it in a spray bottle and mix well before use and use it as a face serum.

5. Honey and Almond Oil Lip Mask

Not just your face, your lips also require extra care and nourishment. To prepare a nourishing and moisturizing lip mask, mix honey and almond oil in a bowl and mix well. Add a few drops of coconut oil to the pack and mix well. Apply this mask on your lips and leave it for hours and say goodbye to chapped and dry lips.