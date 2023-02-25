“Skopin maniac” Viktor Mokhov was released – DOS

February 25, 2023, 07:25 – BLiTZ – News Victor Mokhov, who was convicted for concealing the crimes of the “Skopin maniac”, was released again. This is reported by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

On February 24, residents of the town of Skopina in the Ryazan region saw Mokhov in one of the shops. The journalists asked for clarification from the police, where they were told that the man had been released on February 23.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that at the moment the investigation has been completed, and it is impossible to keep him in a pre-trial detention center for more than six months, because the article of the accused is not serious and the maximum punishment for it is two years in prison.

According to the security forces, Mokhov admitted his guilt and also assisted the investigation. Thus, Mokhov will be able to await the decision of the court at large.

It is known that Mokhov was detained in early August for covering up the murder. The investigation believes that his 39-year-old acquaintance was visiting a man and, during a drunken quarrel, hit the second guest with his elbow in the neck.

He died as a result of his injury. Mokhov admitted that at night he hid the body with a friend. During the investigation, he showed where the suspect left the victim.

