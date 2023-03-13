March 13 - BLiTZ. RBC media holding, citing Sky News, reported that ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili declared his critical condition. Swiss President Berset called for negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis March 13, 2023 at 02:48

According to the disgraced politician, he is “on the verge of death” within the walls of the prison hospital.

Saakashvili also predicted multiple organ failure, although representatives of the Georgian Dream ruling party insist on compliance with all medical standards for the treatment and maintenance of the ex-head of Georgia.

The politician claims that he weighed 120 kg before the hospital, and now only 64 kg. “Excruciating” pain due to pain in collapsing bones did not become a reason for Saakashvili’s release from prison, since official Tbilisi considers the banal refusal to eat to be the cause of all the “diseases” of the eminent prisoner.