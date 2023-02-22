US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv to restore falling ratings, said on air sky news australia American journalist Megyn Kelly on Wednesday, February 22.

“He came and took part in a photo shoot that he needed because of the unflattering reports that have appeared in the last couple of weeks,” she said.

According to her, the White House lied, saying that the trip had been prepared for a long time, since there are facts that the decision on this visit was made last week.

Kelly stressed that Washington’s statements about its readiness to support Kyiv “for as long as it takes” do not correspond to reality.

“According to public opinion polls, indicators of support for further armament and financing of Ukraine are shifting in a direction that is unfavorable for it – lower and lower,” the journalist added.

Biden arrived in Kyiv on February 20. In the morning, he met with Zelensky at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral.

After that, the former permanent representative of Russia to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, pointed out that Biden’s visit to Kyiv was an attempt by the West to show unity on the Ukrainian issue.

In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the visit a performance. In addition, he added that attempts to save the Nazi regime were futile.

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis also said that Biden’s visit to Ukraine was staged.