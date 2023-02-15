Another British mercenary was killed in Ukraine. This was reported on February 14 by the TV channel sky news with reference to the British Foreign Office.

“We support the family of a British citizen who died in Ukraine, and we are in contact with local authorities,” the TV channel quoted the representative of the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The identity of the deceased has not been revealed.

As the TV channel noted, this is the eighth British citizen who died in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation.

Earlier, on January 29, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Izvestia that mercenaries from at least 50 states are working together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). According to him, most of all in the contingent of mercenaries are Poles, in second place are Romanians.

On January 24, it became known about the death of two British mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine. Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, went missing on January 7 during heavy fighting. Later it became known that they died under artillery fire during the “humanitarian evacuation from Soledar”.

In addition, on January 21, it was reported about snipers from Britain and the United States, which were abandoned on Bolshoi Potemkin Island near Kherson. An employee of the power structures of the Russian Federation said that an American-British group of mercenaries, mostly snipers, came to terrorize the Russian-speaking population.

Before that, on January 19, The Washington Post reported that from 1,000 to 3,000 foreign mercenaries were taking part in the fighting on the side of Ukraine. It is noted that foreign fighters attract attention in the West, especially when they are killed or captured. In this case, a lot of uncomfortable legal, moral and political questions arise for the Ukrainian authorities and the governments of the volunteer countries.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

