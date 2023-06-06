SL vs AFG Dream 11: These players of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will make you rich, know here the best Dream11 team

Sri Lanka And Afghanistan The third and last match of the three-match ODI series will be played on June 7. This match between the two teams will be played at the Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The first match of this series was in the name of Afghanistan. In the second match, the visiting team Sri Lanka came back and won the match. In such a situation, the last match of the series has become very decisive and exciting. And before this match, know here what will be the best team of Dream 11.

pitch report

Batsmen will get advantage on the pitch of Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium of Hambantota. Here the team batting first after winning the toss will have a huge advantage and would like to make a big total on the scoreboard. Although the fast bowlers will have a slight advantage in the initial overs, but overall the batsman will have silver in this match.

When and where can you watch the match

The third match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will start at 10 am Indian time. On the other hand, fans will be able to watch this explosive match on Sony Live app in India. In such a situation, you will be able to enjoy this exciting match easily on your smart phone.

Best Dream11 Team of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

wicket keeper:Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

batsman:Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ibrahim Zadran

Allrounder:Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi

Bowler:Lahiru Kumara, Mathisha Pathirana, Fazalhaq Farooqui

Captain:Pathum Nissanka

vice captain:Fazal Haq Farooqui

Possible playing 11 of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamak Karunaratne, Dhananjay de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Mahesh Thikshana, Mathisha Pathirana

Afghanistan:Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Umarzai, Rehmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ahmed, Fazlhaq Farooqui, Fareed Malik