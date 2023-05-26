Slogans are being raised against Modi-Yogi in wrestlers’ movement, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s big allegation

Wrestling Federation of India president facing allegations of sexual abuse by seven women wrestlers Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged on Friday that the Prime Minister in the movement of wrestlers going on at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Narendra Modi And slogans are being raised against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He called this movement politically motivated and termed it as a conspiracy of some opposition leaders.

Brijbhushan made a big allegation

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that this movement is moving from Delhi towards Punjab and Khalistan. In this movement, slogans are being raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi. The BJP MP, who reached Balrampur on Friday to prepare for the saints’ rally to be held in Ayodhya on June 5, further said that Bajrang Punia talks about beheading, it is not his language but someone else’s.

Demonstrator wrestlers went on a tour of Haryana and Punjab to garner support for the Mahapanchayat to be held on May 28.

Wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan

Attacking Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and farmer leaders, he raised the question whether these people support the language of beheading. Top wrestlers of the country, including Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medalists Bajrang, Sakshi Malik, have been staging a sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding Singh’s arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Is.

Wrestlers came out to garner support for Mahila Mahapanchayat



The work of garnering support for the Mahila Mahapanchayat convened by the Khap Panchayat in front of the Parliament on May 28 has begun. The protesting wrestlers are touring Punjab and Haryana to garner support. Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are on a tour of Haryana. While Sakshi Malik has gone on a tour of Punjab with her husband Satyavrat Kadian. Sangeeta Phogat is taking the responsibility of protesting at Jantar Manjar.