Slogans of ‘Modi-Modi, Bharat Mata, Jai Shri Ram and Har-Har Mahadev’ resounded in the new Parliament House

new parliament building The entire room erupted in thunderous applause and slogans of ‘Modi-Modi, Bharat Mata, Jai Shri Ram and Har-Har Mahadev’ even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha on Sunday after the inauguration of the Lok Sabha.

Slogans of ‘Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai’ raised at the inauguration of the new Parliament House

The thunderous applause continued from the arrival of PM Modi from the entrance till his arrival on the stage with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and the formal start of the ceremony. There were two big screens inside the room, on which live telecast of Modi’s arrival was being done. As soon as the Prime Minister stepped into the room, during this time some members also raised slogans of ‘Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai’.

Deve Gowda was the first to arrive at the inauguration ceremony

while walking on stage Narendra Modi Greeted several dignitaries including Supreme Court judges, former President Ram Nath Kovind and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. During this, all the members were standing in their places and clapping. Deve Gowda was among the first senior leaders to reach. He came on a wheelchair. He was sitting in the first row with former President Ram Nath Kovind. In the first row to his left, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were sitting together.

Jairam Ramesh targeted PM Modi, said- self-obsessed dictator Prime Minister inaugurated the new Parliament House

Murli Manohar Joshi was seen sitting in the first row

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi were also seen sitting in the first row. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in red saree and Union Minister Smriti Irani in yellow saree entered the room together. Irani took blessings by touching the feet of Mahajan and Joshi. Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah also inquired about his well being.

Sakshi Maharaj was seen making video during Modi’s address

When Prime Minister Modi was addressing from the stage, many members including Sakshi Maharaj were also seen making his video. During Modi’s nearly 35-minute speech, there was applause after more or less every two lines, and when his address ended, the members stood up and applauded for a few minutes.

PM Modi inquired about the well being of Murli Manohar Joshi.

After the end of the address, the Prime Minister met all the leaders sitting in the front row. He was also seen asking about the well being of Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan and Deve Gowda. He also greeted the members sitting behind by shaking hands and folding hands.