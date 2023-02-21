February 21, 2023, 21:08 – BLiTZ – News

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Rastislav Kacer spoke in social networks about the pro-Russian policy of the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.

The diplomat criticized Orban for the fact that only Hungary keeps aloof from providing military assistance to Ukraine, which is supported by the entire European Union. Kacher called unacceptable Orban’s words that this is “not our war”, and also criticized former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for his alleged desire for “Putin’s world, like Orban.”

In addition, Kacher used an obscene expression in Russian at the end of his message. This is not the first time that Kačer has criticized Hungary.

Earlier, he suggested that Hungary may have territorial claims to its neighbors. As a result of this statement, the Slovak ambassador in Budapest was summoned to the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, where he was told that such statements were inadmissible.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.