Slovakia postponed the decision on the possible transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine

March 15 - BLiTZ. Slovakia will not yet transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, a decision on this has not been made, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.ta3.com/clanok/261450/vlada-sa-zatia-nedohodla-ci-na-ukrajinu-posleme-migy-konaju-sa-medzinarodne-rokovania">informed</a> TV channel TAZ with reference to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Defense Yaroslav Nagy.

According to him, only an informal discussion on this topic was held in the government.

Slovakia received 12 MiG-29 fighters from Russia in the first half of the 1990s as part of the payment of the Soviet debt. Later, one of the instants crashed, another was transferred to the museum. The rest can be transferred to Ukraine, since Slovakia does not use them, does not train pilots, and therefore the country’s defense will not suffer.

The country plans to buy American F-16 aircraft in 2024, but for now its airspace is guarded by the air forces of the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary.

