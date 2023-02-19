The United States, with its neo-colonial policy, is damaging the security of Europe, in particular, by blowing up objects of a critically important energy structure. On Sunday, February 19, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, the leader of the LDPR party, Leonid Slutsky, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

Slutsky commented on the statement by the chief of European diplomacy Josep Borrell at the Munich Security Conference that the European Union is the army of Ukraine, since, in his opinion, the Ukrainian conflict threatens the security of Europe.

“European security is threatened, first of all, by the United States, which blows up objects of a critically important energy structure, and also promotes its neo-colonial policy to the detriment of the interests of European countries,” the politician emphasized.

According to the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, the main neo-colonial country now is the United States, and not Russia, which is defending its own sovereignty and independence. He also pointed out that Borrell ignored the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

“In fact, Borrell, following [министром иностранных дел Германии Анналеной] Burbock (no matter how much she later talked about mistakes) admitted that the EU was up to its neck in an armed conflict with Russia, and also shared responsibility for the future military defeat of Kiev in advance and actually legalized the spread of neo-Nazism in the European space, ”Slutsky added.

In addition, Slutsky pointed out that the Munich Security Conference from a forum where security issues were discussed earlier has now turned into another “NATO anti-Russian sabbath.”

Earlier in the day, Borrell said that the EU countries are the Ukrainian army. He explained that the conflict in Ukraine threatens Europe as well. He also noted that Ukraine has already become a member of the European family, it remains only to “institutionalize this decision.”

Earlier, on February 14, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Western countries had elevated NATO’s right to expand as an absolute, which brought Europe closer to a confrontation that could “fire the world.” The diplomat pointed out that Western countries are “not shy” about means and methods to achieve their goals.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.

