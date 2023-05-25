Smart class rooms will be built in government schools of Patna, the amount of District Mineral Foundation will be used

Patna’s DM cum President of District Mineral Foundation Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh held a meeting of District Mineral Foundation Trust Board on Thursday. He instructed to spend maximum part of the amount received in the District Mineral Foundation for the strengthening work of schools and Anganwadis. With this, arrangements should be made for quality benches and desks, digital learning boards for smart interactive classrooms in schools.

Instructions to provide facilities as per requirement

The DM directed that attention should be paid to the repair, painting and painting work of school buildings, arrangement of toilets and drinking water. In Kasturba Gandhi residential schools for girls, facilities including open gyms should be provided as per the requirement. Sanitary pad machines should be installed in girls’ schools. Manage rain water harvesting. Children park, play school like cartoon/animal-bird painting, swing, slide, toy, sports equipment should be made available in Anganwadi centers.

Renovation will be done with the amount of District Mineral Foundation

The DM instructed the District Mining Officer to coordinate with the District Education Officer and get the list of schools according to the educational requirement, to renovate the model with the funds of the District Mineral Foundation. The DM said that a multi-member committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of DDC for its implementation. The committee will take action by complying with the financial provisions for the purchase of essential materials in schools, Anganwadi centers etc. with the amount of the District Mineral Foundation.

Bihar: Many trains including Kamakhya Express will now stop at Sonpur as well, DMU will run for Patna

Modernization of residential schools

The DM informed that the residential schools run by the SC-ST, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department in Gaighat, Punpun, Piplawan will be modernised. In the field of health, it was decided to construct boundary wall of Paliganj sub-division hospital, renovate Primary Health Center Maner and Bihta and construct shed for patients.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lO-7kP5Mww)