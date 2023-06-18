Smart Meter: No penalty from the consumer for increasing the load in the prepaid meter, the Energy Department issued the Electricity Rules

Muzaffarpur: The Government of India has amended the Electricity (Consumer Rights) Rules, 2020. The Ministry of Power has issued a notification in this regard on 14 June. Remote reading of all types of smart meters shall be done at least once in a day and other pre-payment meters shall be done at least once in every three months by the authorized representative of any distribution licensee. Data related to electricity consumption will be made available to the consumer through website or mobile application or short message service and similar services etc. Consumers having smart pre-payment meters may be provided data access to check the consumption done by them and minimum balance amount on daily basis.

Will be notified from the mobile application

After installation of smart meter, no penalty will be imposed on the consumer on the basis of maximum demand recorded from smart meter for the period before its date. If the maximum demand recorded from the smart meter exceeds the sanctioned load in a month, then the bill for that billing cycle will be calculated on the basis of the actual maximum demand recorded. The consumer will be informed about this change in calculation through short message service or mobile application. Guidelines have been issued on many other important issues in the Electricity Gazette issued by the Energy Department.

time of day tariff

Time of day tariff for commercial and industrial consumers with maximum demand of more than ten kilowatts shall be made effective from a date not earlier than 1st April, 2024. Time and day tariff for consumers other than agricultural consumers shall be made effective not earlier than 1st April, 2025 and This time of day tariff will become effective immediately after installation of smart meters for consumers having smart meters. The time of day tariff specified by the State Commission for commercial and industrial consumers during the peak period of the day shall not be less than 1.20 times the normal tariff and for other consumers it shall not be less than 1.10 times the normal tariff, but the State The tariff for solar hours of a specific day by the commission will be at least 20 percent less than the normal tariff for that category of consumers.

