Smart Meter: Smart meters will be installed in entire Bihar by 2025, team of engineers arrived from Chhattisgarh to study

Patna. Bihar is on top in the whole country in smart prepaid meter installation. To understand this success model of the state, a three-member team of senior engineers of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company has reached Bihar. On the advice of the Chief Secretary of the Government of Chhattisgarh, the team reached and got information about smart prepaid meters by meeting the engineers of both the discom companies of Bihar. These people also visited the division Ashiana Nagar and monitoring system “SCADA” equipped with the first smart prepaid meter in the country. This team includes Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company’s Superintending Engineer Sanjeev Singh, Superintending Engineer Abraham Varghese and Executive Engineer Rajeev Sahu.

Feedback taken from consumers

Officials said that the team met the officials of ESSL, Jinas and Secure companies, which have installed smart prepaid meters in Bihar in SCADA, and also took feedback from the consumers of smart prepaid meters. He learned about the success stories, challenges and hurdles in the implementation of smart prepaid meters from the engineers of Bihar. Also understood the integrated working system and billing method of Discom companies.

Smart meters will be installed in entire Bihar by 2025

Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that it is a matter of pride for the officers of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company to come to Bihar for the study of smart prepaid meters. After the installation of smart meters started in 2019, a total of more than 15 lakh meters have been installed in Bihar so far. The work of installing smart prepaid meters is also going on fast in rural areas. Smart meters will be installed in entire Bihar by 2025.

So far 15.41 lakh smart prepaid meters have been installed

Bijendra Yadav told that out of total 15.41 lakh smart prepaid meters installed so far, North Bihar Power Distribution Company has installed 7.21 lakh meters and South Bihar Power Distribution Company has installed 8.19 lakh meters. The work of installing smart prepaid meters is going on fast in Sakra, rural area of ​​Muzaffarpur, Sikandra, rural area of ​​Jamui and Chakia, rural area of ​​Motihari.

