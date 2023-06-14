Smart Meter: Smart meters will be installed in urban areas of Muzaffarpur till this day, number issued for complaint

Muzaffarpur: The DM held a review meeting with the engineers of the electricity company in the collectorate auditorium on protest against prepaid meters. In this, the DM directed the officials of the electricity company to install the prepaid meters at a fast pace. As well as solve the problem of the consumers at the same speed. He instructed that while behaving politely with the consumers, their complaints should be resolved. Along with installing the meter, give them clear information related to it. Those whose money gets stuck in recharge, that amount should be returned immediately, instructions were given to the electricity company and the meter installation agency. Before the meeting, DM himself saw the demo of postpaid and prepaid meters. He said that this meter has been working well in Patna for one and a half year, it has to be compulsorily installed by all the people.

Meter testing can be done by electricity company

Two types of meters cannot run simultaneously. Separate meter reading cannot be done for anyone. Every consumer cannot be shown paralleling both the meters together. If the consumer has doubt in this, he can get the meter tested by the electricity company, its complete arrangements have been made by the company, its fee is also fixed. No fee is charged for changing the meter. This is a free system, you can recharge online, with Bluetooth or by going to the electricity office.

Smart meter installed along with old meter at officer’s residence to remove confusion

To clear the misconceptions of the people, smart meters have been installed along with the old meters at the residences of ten officers, their readings are being checked every day. These include Divisional Commissioner, Joint Secretary of RTA, Executive Engineer LAEO, RCD, NHAI, PWD, Circuit House, Superintendent Engineer of PWD, BCD Superintending Engineer, Assistant Director Quality, Superintending Engineer Electricity Department.

Control room made in Ramdayalu circle office

Consumers can complain about any kind of problem in the control room set up in Ramdayalu Circle Office on this number 8700257077 from 10 am to 5 pm on working days. Another control room will be opened to redress the complaints of the consumers. In urban areas, out of 73 thousand consumers, prepaid smart meters have been installed in 62 thousand consumers. In Saraiyaganj 2, Nayatola and Chandwara sections, it was asked to complete the work of urban division by 30th June by appointing more number of personnel.

Payment of outstanding bill will be deducted in 300 days

Instructions were given to install 100 percent meters by July 15 in the area adjacent to the city. The engineer of the electricity company and the representative of the meter agency said that consumers can see daily, weekly and monthly electricity consumption on the meter display and mobile application. The payment of the outstanding bill will be deducted in 300 days, while the deferment amount will be deducted after sending the message earlier. On the occasion, representatives of all assistant and junior engineers, meter agency, including Superintendent Engineer Pankaj Rajesh, Executive Engineer Urban Forest Vijay Kumar, Two K Pankaj Kumar, East Manoj Jaiswal and West Sajid Hussain were present.

