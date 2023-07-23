Smartphone Comparison: These are the best smartphones under Rs 25,000, see the complete list

Smartphone Comparison Under Rs 25,000: If seen as a market, then the Indian smartphone market is huge. Here you get to see smartphones of every range and brand. Customers can choose any smartphone for themselves according to their choice. Let us tell you that now you do not need to spend much money to buy a premium smartphone. There has been a lot of improvement in the smartphone industry during the last few years. There used to be a time when you did not need to spend a lot of money to buy a premium smartphone. Rather, you can buy yourself a great smartphone even at a cost of Rs 25,000. Smartphones which are cheaper than 25 thousand rupees, now you get features like powerful processor and in-display fingerprint sensor. So let’s have a look at the list of these smartphones which are priced under Rs 25,000 and all of them come in the category of best.

Poco X5 Pro Price & Specifications

The Poco X5 smartphone has been placed at number one in our list. Let us tell you that Poco X5 Pro is a new mid-range 5G smartphone for less than Rs 25000. The new Poco X-series smartphone comes with some upgrades as compared to the older model. The company has given 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate in this smartphone. At the same time, for the protection of the display, the company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in it. Triple camera setup is seen in the rear of this smartphone, in which its primary camera is 108MP, ultra wide camera is 8MP and macro lens is 2MP. For selfie and video calling, a 16MP shooter has been given in its front. For best performance, the company has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset in it. At the same time, 256GB internal storage has also been supported in it with 8GB of RAM. Poco has given 5000mAh battery in it and it also supports 67W fast charging. Currently this smartphone is available for sale at a price of Rs 20,999.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price & Specifications



We have placed the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone at number two in this list. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. For information, let us tell you that this is the most affordable smartphone to come with a curved screen. Triple camera setup has been given in the rear of this Realme smartphone. Its primary camera is 108MP, ultra wide camera is 8MP and macro lens is 2MP. For selfie, a 16MP camera is available in its front. Talking about performance, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset has been used in it. On the other hand, when it comes to storage, 256GB internal storage has been supported with up to 8GB of RAM. This smartphone comes with 5000 mAh battery which also supports 67W fast charging. If you want, you can buy its base model at a price of Rs 22,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Price & Specifications



Motorola’s smartphones are well-liked for their software experience and build quality. If you are looking for a smartphone to come under Rs 25,000, then we would definitely recommend you to checkout it. Looking at the spec sheet, the company has given a big 6.50 inch display in it. This is a pOLED display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Motorola has given a triple camera setup in its rear, in which its primary camera is 50MP, ultra wide camera is 50MP and the third camera is 2MP. At the same time, a 32MP shooter has been given in the front for selfie and video calling. For best performance, the company has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset in it. Talking about storage, its base model has 128GB of internal storage with 6GB of RAM. You may find it a bit weak in terms of battery. Let us tell you that 4020mAh battery has been given in it and it also supports fast charging technology. If you want, you can buy this smartphone for Rs 24,999.

