Smoke from a warehouse burning in Krasnoyarsk spread 35 km along the Yenisei

Smoke from a burning warehouse of refrigerators in Krasnoyarsk spread along the Yenisei River 30-35 km from the point of ignition, Mayor Vladislav Loginov said on February 22.

“Smoke is spreading along the bed of the Yenisei River, I have information that there is already smoke about 30-35 km from the city. Due to the channel of the Yenisei River, smoke came there, ”he quotes him as saying. TASS.

Loginov noted that residents of suburban villages complain about smoke. He pointed to the complexity of the environmental situation in the emergency area, adding that air pollution will be measured in the near future.

“The fire is very big,” the mayor stated.

On February 22, a fire broke out in a refrigerator warehouse in Krasnoyarsk in the Quiet Dawns microdistrict. 10 people were evacuated from the burning building. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The fire area, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region, has reached 12.5 thousand square meters. m.