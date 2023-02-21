Smoky business: marketplaces will tighten the punishment for selling cigarettes

Marketplaces will tighten the punishment for illegal sales of conventional and electronic cigarettes. We are talking about a ban on the sale of goods on the Internet, but it is ignored, according to tobacco manufacturers. Several departments will immediately consider this issue in 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Izvestia. The State Duma Committee on Economic Policy believes that we should talk about turnover fines of 3% of annual sales. The penalties already provided for in the Code of Administrative Offenses are not considered significant for online aggregators. Now the fine is a maximum of 50 thousand rubles for legal entities – this is a meager amount, experts are sure.

hard answer

Manufacturers of tobacco products have proposed regulators to strengthen the responsibility of marketplaces for illegal sales of cigarettes and nicotine-containing products, such as vapes and electronic cigarettes, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Izvestia.

They added that the initiative is proposed to be considered at one of the meetings of the interdepartmental working group in 2023.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

The current regulation prohibits the sale on the Internet of conventional and electronic cigarettes, as well as vapes – we are talking about all products with nicotine. But in practice, this does not mean that merchants on online aggregators strictly follow this rule.

“Marketplaces are the largest channel for the online sale of tobacco and nicotine-containing products (electronics plus vapes), which is expressly prohibited by law,” JTI Russia, a cigarette manufacturer, told Izvestia.

Therefore, the punishment for online trading for marketplaces, instant messengers and social networks should be tightened, said a representative of JTI Russia. This should be a significant increase in fines up to pre-trial blocking of the site, as provided for alcohol.

“The measure will become a barrier to illegal remote sales of tobacco and nicotine-containing products for marketplaces,” the company is sure.

Now, if sellers ignore the current ban, they will face a fine of 50,000 rubles for legal entities, and up to 3,000 rubles for individuals, in accordance with Art. 14.53 of the Code of Administrative Offenses “Non-compliance with restrictions and violation of prohibitions in the field of trade in tobacco products and tobacco products”, recalled in the “Public Consumer Initiative”.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

The largest aggregators – Ozon, Wildberries, Yandex Market – noted that they do not sell such goods. True, Izvestia was convinced that there are goods visually similar to electronic cigarettes and nicotine delivery systems (IQOS) on the sites. To purchase them, the buyer needs to verify the age. At the same time, there is no control over the reliability of information. Yandex Market displays vitamin inhalers at the request “electronic cigarettes”, which, according to the seller, do not contain nicotine and allegedly help to get rid of a bad habit.

Put in a block

Rospotrebnadzor supports initiatives aimed at combating the illegal circulation of tobacco and nicotine-containing products. In 2022, following the claims of the service, the courts decided to prohibit the dissemination of such information more than 500 times.

The Ministry of Agriculture proposes to block domain names, websites or individual pages with cigarettes and nicotine-containing products, the ministry told Izvestia.

— The current responsibility of online platforms is insufficient. We believe that only the prospect of such blocking can become an effective barrier to the sale of tobacco and nicotine-containing products on the Internet, which violates the law, the department noted.

Photo: Izvestiya/Sergey Konkov

In mid-January, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin instructed relevant committees to study the situation with electronic nicotine delivery systems and make proposals for their possible ban.

“We are talking about school-age children who are increasingly exposed to the use of vapes,” he said.

The working group of the State Duma has already begun to study this issue, said Artem Kiryanov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, speaking at one of the round tables on illicit trafficking in tobacco products. He noted that now the maximum punishment in the Code of Administrative Offenses is about 5 million rubles. But even this amount is not so significant for marketplaces, and online retailers have no incentive to clean up their site. Therefore, the penalties for them should be more stringent, for example, 3% of turnover per year. In this case, we are talking about billions in fines that can be tangible for companies.

Punishment for illegal activities, of course, should be, President of the Association of Internet Trade Companies (AKIT) Artem Sokolov told Izvestia. He recalled that marketplaces have already tightened the requirements for placed goods and even in the segment of nicotine-free mixtures. The proposal for a fine from the annual turnover, when a maximum of 400 million products can be presented on the site, 99.9% of which comply with all legal requirements, does not correspond to the essence of the violation in terms of scale, the expert is sure. Regarding the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture, he noted that regulators do not close the distribution network throughout the country if a violation is found in one store.

Photo: TASS/Sergey Fadeichev

Now marketplaces are not making sufficient efforts to comply with bans on the sale of nicotine-containing products, Oleg Pavlov, head of the Public Consumer Initiative, told Izvestia. For example, there is no necessary filtering of sellers and their assortment, and this can be called promotion of the sale of such goods, the expert said. One notable example, he says, is Wildberries’ announcement of a ban on vapes and blends on the site, “and the ongoing massive sale of such products since then.”