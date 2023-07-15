Smriti Irani replied to Rahul Gandhi’s taunt on PM Modi, Supriya Shrinate also made many big allegations

Congress vs BJP: BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani has once again targeted Rahul Gandhi. He has responded to Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm regarding the Manipur violence. Smriti Irani in her retort has tweeted that a person who wants international interference in India’s internal affairs, a frustrated dynast who defames the ambition of Make in India, when our Prime Minister gets a national award, he is the face of India. Makes fun of. Rejected by the people, he is enraged that defense contracts no longer come to his door because of his dynasty. It is noteworthy that earlier Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at PM Modi by tweeting that PM Modi did not say a single word in the discussion on Manipur violence in the Parliament of Europe. Regarding this, Union Minister Smriti Irani has retaliated against Rahul Gandhi by tweeting.

A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynasty who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he sees as defense contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty. https://t.co/OcpTPd7gdy

— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 15, 2023



Rafael got PM Modi a ticket for the Bastille Day parade – Rahul GandhiEarlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the central government and said that India’s internal matter Manipur was discussed in the European Union Parliament, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t say a word. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Manipur is burning. The Parliament of the European Union discussed the internal matter of India. The Prime Minister did not say a word. Meanwhile, tickets for the Bastille Day Parade were obtained through Raphael.

Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter.PM hasn’t said a word on either!Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 15, 2023



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also targetedIn this episode, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has also attacked the Central Government regarding Manipur violence. Jairam Ramesh has targeted the central government regarding the situation in Manipur. He has also alleged that efforts are not being made to solve the basic issues of the people. Let us tell you, India on Thursday rejected a resolution passed in the Parliament of the European Union on the status of Manipur, terming it inspired by the colonial mindset. However, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said that such interference in India’s internal affairs is unacceptable.

Get yourself treated Smriti Irani – Supriya ShrinateWith Smriti Irani’s attack on Rahul Gandhi, once again the round of allegations and counter-allegations has started in Congress-BJP. In this episode, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has targeted Smriti Irani, saying that a woman who does not utter a word on atrocities against other women, who remains silent on the sexual exploitation of our athletes, who at back-breaking high prices Apparently silent, a frustrated soul whose only relevance is spewing venom against Rahul Gandhi. Shrinet also said that she has been sidelined in her own party. She just wants to remain in the limelight. I also suggest you see a doctor, this level of hate is going to harm yourself. Lots of love

A woman who doesn’t speak a word on atrocities against other women, who keeps mum on sexual exploitation of our athletes, who is conspicuously silent on back breaking high prices, a frustrated soul whose only relevance is to spew venom against Rahul Gandhi. Sidelined in her own… https://t.co/ktYZX5vVIg

— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) July 15, 2023



Significantly, PM Modi was warmly welcomed in France on Friday. President Emmanuel Macron honored the Indian PM with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest honour. Both the leaders held talks to further strengthen the relationship between India and France. PM Modi said in France that the relations between India and France will be stronger in the coming times. He said that we have to move forward together with like-minded countries. PM Narendra Modi said in France that we are celebrating the completion of 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the last 25 years. For this, bold and ambitious targets are being set. The people of India have resolved to make themselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner.