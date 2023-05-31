Smriti Irani told missing, Union Minister said- I am in Amethi, but find former MP in US

Congress party shared a missing poster of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on social media, saying BJP leader is silent on sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh . Stepping up the attack against Smriti Irani, the Congress party in another tweet alleged that the minister hid answers to questions about the wrestlers’ protests on social media and the treatment meted out to them by the police.

Shared the picture of Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi

The Congress leader posted a picture of Smriti Irani and Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, saying that one hides tweets and the other runs away from questions from women wrestlers. Let us tell you that a video has become very viral on social media, in which you can see that when a media person asks Meenakshi Lekhi questions on the issue of wrestlers, she starts going away. It can also be seen in this viral video that she pushes Mike and sits in her car.

Smriti Irani hit back

Smriti Irani also retaliated when the missing poster was shared by the Congress. Irani replied in Hindi that- O divine political creature, I have left Sirsira village, Vidhansabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhurampur. He further wrote that if you are looking for former MP then contact America. Significantly, after being convicted in the Modi surname case, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha and taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said that if the former MP is in search, please contact America. .