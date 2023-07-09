Snacks in Patna, soft drinks in Bhagalpur and chips unit in Gaya, got financial approval

Patna. Some new investments are going to hit the ground in Bihar in the field of food processing. Chips and snacks will be set up in Patna’s Daniyawan, juice and soft drinks in Bhagalpur’s Burari and potato chips unit in Gaya. The maximum investment is in food processing and health sector. The financial proposals which have been given financial approval are in the field of snacks, chips, crisps, soft drinks, fruit drinks and bakery.

Financial clearance of 19 investment proposals

Currently, the Investment Promotion Board has given financial clearance to 19 investment proposals worth more than two crores in various industrial areas of Bihar. An investment of 156 crores is proposed in these. In the eyes of the bank and the government, the investing unit has achieved eligibility for financial facilities and grants. Now he can get the investment on the ground according to the proposal by taking financial help.

There will be investment in these places

A plant for making chips and snakes will be set up at Daniyawan in Patna district. Its investment proposal is 66.99 crores.

Proposal for an investment of 38.61 crores for the production of Namkeen, Kurkure, Potato Chips in Hajipur Industrial Area of ​​Vaishali district.

Proposal for investment of 11.13 crores in the field of fruit juice and soft drink in Bhagalpur Barari industrial area

Patliputra industrial area in Patna district proposes an investment of 10.34 crores for sweet, bakery and salty production

About ten crore rupees plant is to be set up for potato chips production in Gaya district.

More than 10.86 crore is to be invested for wild rice in Bramhapur area of ​​Buxar district.

Investment proposal approved in healthcare sector

In the healthcare sector, an investment of 23.35 crore is proposed for the construction of a 65-bed hospital at Joran Chhapra in Muzaffarpur and an investment of more than four crore for the establishment of a 100-bed hospital at Lahariyaganj in Madhubani. Apart from this, green signal has been given to the investment proposals of general manufacturing sector in these proposals.

Industry will get a boost in Bihar, land will be available for business at Rs 4 to 8 per square foot

Map approval of industrial areas in urban areas will now be online

The Development Commissioner has directed the Urban Housing and Development Department that the map approval of industrial areas under the master plan in Patna metropolitan and other municipal areas should be done online. At the same time, now the process of giving fire audit report to the fire department will have to be done online. The Labor Department has been directed to make the approval of the department map online. Also make the recommendation/approval of the assessment committee online. Along with this, investors have been asked to take the report of site appraisal online. The Development Commissioner has asked the Animal Husbandry Department to provide information about whether the investors of the poultry feed / fish feed and cattle feed sector are getting the benefits of the Government of India’s schemes or not.

