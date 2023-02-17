Snipers have to take into account many nuances and have strong nerves – DOS

February 17, 2023, 20:40 – BLiTZ – News

Snipers in their “work” need to take into account a large number of nuances, up to the speed of the Earth’s rotation, and also have strong nerves so as not to give out their location. This was stated by a Russian volunteer with the call sign “Leshy”.

According to him, first of all, the sniper must have the patience that will allow him to withstand the psychological pressure from the enemy. Also, the sniper needs to be in good physical condition, since he often has to spend a lot of time lying in an uncomfortable position.

“Leshy” noted that in their “work” snipers take into account a large number of subtleties. According to him, a sniper needs to know physics and algebra. So, at a distance of five hundred meters to a kilometer, one must take into account the air temperature, on which the height of the bullet’s flight will depend. You also need to take into account derivation – cutting the barrel to the right, since the bullet has a deviation during rotation.

“You need to take into account the correction for the wind. And over 1200-1500 meters you even have to take into account the rotation of the Earth, ”continued Leshy. He added that snipers have special tables and calculators to perform these calculations.

