snmmch workers on strike trouble to patient health department down zzz

Dhanbad. After the announcement of removal of outsourced personnel and security personnel, there was chaos in SNMMCH. The patients who came from far away for treatment and were admitted in the hospital faced a lot of inconvenience. They were not treated, so those who were admitted did not get any facility. In fact, after the emergency meeting of the outsourced workers on Friday, at 11.30 am, the outsourced workers announced a strike. Due to this the work of the hospital came to a standstill. Due to the closure of OPD’s registration counter, people were deprived of medical consultation. Angry people created a ruckus due to this. There was a chatter with the Home Guard jawans as well. The same situation was seen in other departments including emergency. Employees working in various wards of the hospital including Emergency, Blood Bank, Operation Theater (OT), OPD’s registration counter and other places left their work and gathered outside the building of Gynecology department and protested against the decision of the government and health headquarters. started doing. The outsourced workers sat on strike till Friday evening.