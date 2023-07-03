So Congress will not be a part of opposition unity, Rahul Gandhi’s statement on BRS created ruckus

Rahul Gandhi Addressed a public meeting in Khammam, Telangana on Sunday and targeted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Rahul Gandhi called BRS as B team of BJP. Here, BRS retaliated on Rahul Gandhi’s attack.

Congress unable to compete with BJP: Harish Rao

Hitting back at Congress, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that BRS is not anyone’s B team. Describing the BRS as the A team of the poor, he said that the BRS was formed to save the country from the clutches of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), as the Congress has been unable to take on the country’s ruling party. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s corruption allegations against the BRS, Harish Rao claimed that the people of the country ousted the Congress from power as it had become synonymous with corruption.

Harish Rao told Congress scamgress

Harish Rao Rahul Gandhi Targeting but said, the name of your party has become scamgress (scam). Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew Harish Rao said the allegation of Rs 1 lakh crore corruption in the Kaleshwaram project is a joke as the total cost of the project is Rs 80,321.57 crore. Referring to the incident in which eight people were killed in police firing during a bandh called by the Left parties as part of the land agitation for the landless poor in Khammam during the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007, Rao said people were not aware of the Congress’s petty politics. Won’t believe things.

Telangana: No agreement with BRS, Rahul Gandhi roared in Khammam, said- BRS means BJP relative committee

Congress will not join any group where there is BRS: Rahul Gandhi

